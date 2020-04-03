Alicia Keys Puts An At-Home Spin On Flo Rida’s “My House”

Alicia Keys shared her version of Flo Rida’s hit song, “My House” during a video appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Keys changed to words to reflect our current state of battling the Coronavirus. “A message from the heart that comes from me, your favourite girl on the keys: you can’t come to my crib, gotta defeat COVID, now I know what Zoom is, we’ve just got to stay-ay-ay in,” sang Alicia.

The funny and catchy lyrics from Alicia are proof that even the biggest of celebrities struggle with homeschooling their children and the struggle of staying at home.

What are you struggling with most while in quarantine?

