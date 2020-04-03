Jeezy Says His Sister Is A Nurse And ‘Trying Her Best’ On The Frontlines Of Fighting The Coronavirus

Jeezy took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the fight against COVID-19. His sister, who is a nurse and on the frontline in what Jeezy called, “an invisible enemy,” was the motivation behind his video. “I see it in her eyes when I talk to her on the phone. She’s tired and she’s trying her best. She’s on the front lines, so we salute you,” said Jeezy.

He went on to share his appreciation of grocery store and parcel workers before turning his attention to the president. Jeezy asked the current administration for transparency and pleaded with his fans to “stay at home” and continue to put “faith over fear.”

Do you have a friend or family member who works in the medical field? What has their experiences been while battling the Coronavirus?

