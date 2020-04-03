CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Jeezy Says His Sister Is A Nurse And ‘Trying Her Best’ On The Frontlines Of Fighting The Coronavirus

Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;

Source: WENN/Avalon / WENN

Jeezy took to Instagram Live to share his thoughts on the fight against COVID-19. His sister, who is a nurse and on the frontline in what Jeezy called, “an invisible enemy,” was the motivation behind his video. “I see it in her eyes when I talk to her on the phone. She’s tired and she’s trying her best. She’s on the front lines, so we salute you,” said Jeezy.

He went on to share his appreciation of grocery store and parcel workers before turning his attention to the president. Jeezy asked the current administration for transparency and pleaded with his fans to “stay at home” and continue to put “faith over fear.”

Do you have a friend or family member who works in the medical field? What has their experiences been while battling the Coronavirus?

See story here

Jeezy And Jeannie Mai Make It Official In All-White Outfits On The ‘Gram
20 photos
Jeezy Says His Sister Is A Nurse And ‘Trying Her Best’ On The Frontlines Of Fighting The Coronavirus

Videos
Latest
Bill Withers, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’ & ‘Lovely Day’…
 47 mins ago
04.03.20
Alicia Keys at the press conference for...
Alicia Keys Puts An At-Home Spin On Flo…
 2 hours ago
04.03.20
Los Angeles Premiere Of Columbia Pictures&apos; &apos;Bad Boys For Life&apos;
Jeezy Says His Sister Is A Nurse And…
 3 hours ago
04.03.20
7 items
Susan Kelechi Watson Spits Bars In Her Bare…
 18 hours ago
04.03.20
5 items
Tekashi 6ix9ine Released From Prison Due To Coronavirus,…
 18 hours ago
04.03.20
Log On! Black Fitness Bloggers That Will Whip…
 19 hours ago
04.03.20
Wellness Week: 6 Family Fun Ideas To Try…
 20 hours ago
04.03.20
Shantel Jackson Dressed Up In Nelly’s Old ‘Dilemma’…
 20 hours ago
04.03.20
Quarantine Meals: Italian Meatballs Sub Sandwich Recipe [EXCLUSIVE…
 21 hours ago
04.03.20
SMH! 28 College Students Contract Coronavirus After Spring…
 21 hours ago
04.03.20
Can We Talk About Diamond & Silk’s Ratched…
 22 hours ago
04.03.20
Gary’s Tea: Eva Claps Back At RHOA’s Nene…
 22 hours ago
04.03.20
Coronavirus General View - Tuesday 3 March 2020 - Piccadilly, London
Record 6.6 Million Americans File For Unemployment
 1 day ago
04.03.20
HAIR BOSS: Who Is Da Real BB Judy?
 1 day ago
04.03.20
Photos
Close