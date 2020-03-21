CLOSE
VIRGINIA: 152 CONFIRMED CORONAVIRUS CASE

Governor Ralph Northam and the Virginia Emergency Support Team provide daily updates 11:00 a .m. on Virginia’s COVID-19 response live facebook @ Governor of Virginia. Be sure to watch for our community’s health and safety.

According to the Virginia Department of Health, the number of coronavirus cases is approaching 100. Virginia health officials identified 94 cases yesterday. Fifteen of those reported cases are in the Richmond area. Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax has suggested the in-person dining ban in restaurants to be extended through mid-April.

Coronavirus is forcing the closure of a manufacturing center. Phillip Morris USA in south Richmond is shut down. The company announced yesterday, a second employee has tested positive for COVD-19. The plant will be shut down for at least two weeks. All employees will still be paid their regular base wages.

Wash your hands often and use hand sanitizer too. If you’re feeling sick, self-quarantine yourself and then contact your doctor.

Photos
