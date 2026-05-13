12 Fun Facts About Wine You Probably Didn’t Know
12 Fun Facts About Wine You Probably Didn’t Know
- Wine has been around for over 8,000 years, older than most countries.
- Red wine gets its color from grape skins, not the juice.
- Serving temperature can drastically change a wine's flavor profile.
12 Fun Facts About Wine You Probably Didn’t Know
Wine has been part of celebrations, culture, and storytelling for thousands of years.
Whether you’re a casual wine drinker or someone who knows the difference between red and rosé, there are plenty of surprising facts about wine that might catch you off guard.
From ancient traditions to modern science, here are 12 fun wine facts worth raising a glass to.
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1. Wine Is Older Than Most Countries
Archaeologists believe wine has been around for more than 8,000 years. Some of the oldest evidence of winemaking was discovered in present day Georgia.
2. There Are Thousands of Grape Varieties
While people usually hear about grapes like Cabernet Sauvignon or Pinot Noir, there are actually more than 10,000 wine grape varieties grown around the world.
3. Red Wine Gets Its Color From Grape Skins
The juice inside most grapes is actually clear. Red wine gets its deep color from the skins staying in contact with the juice during fermentation.
4. A Wine Bottle Holds About 5 Glasses
The standard wine bottle is 750 milliliters, which typically pours about five glasses depending on serving size.
5. Ancient Egyptians Loved Wine
Wine was considered a luxury item in Ancient Egypt and was often used during ceremonies, celebrations, and even buried inside tombs.
6. The Fear of Wine Has a Name
Believe it or not, the fear of wine is called “oenophobia.”
7. Sparkling Wine Was Once Considered a Mistake
Before people understood fermentation fully, bubbles in wine were seen as an accident. Today, sparkling wines are some of the most celebrated bottles in the world.
8. Wine Corks Can Be Made From Tree Bark
Traditional wine corks come from the bark of cork oak trees, mostly grown in Portugal and Spain.
9. Temperature Can Change the Taste
Serving wine too warm or too cold can completely change the flavor profile. That’s why different wines are served at different temperatures.
10. Some Wines Are Aged Underwater
Certain wineries have experimented with aging wine underwater because the pressure and temperature create unique aging conditions.
11. There’s a Science Behind Wine Tasting
Swirling wine in the glass helps release aromas by exposing more of the liquid to oxygen, making it easier to smell and taste different notes.
12. The World’s Largest Wine Producers Might Surprise You
Countries like Italy, France, and Spain consistently rank among the top wine producers in the world, making millions of bottles every year.
Whether you enjoy wine during dinner, celebrations, or relaxing weekends, there’s always something new to learn about one of the world’s oldest beverages. Cheers to that!
12 Fun Facts About Wine You Probably Didn’t Know was originally published on wtlcfm.com