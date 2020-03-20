CLOSE
10 Luxury Press-On Nail Shops That Can Deliver Claws To Your Door

Luxury press-on nails are taking over as they become more popular.

African american model with trendy nail paint

Source: Martin Novak / Getty

The coronavirus has rendered us all in the house and distancing ourselves from one other while we try to slow the spread of the COVID-19. Suddenly, the things we love the most and took for granted, like visiting the nail salon, getting our hair washed or makeup shopping have all come to a halt.

If you just looked down at your nails with disgust, sis we feel you. Who knows when we’ll be able to get our nails done again. Unless you’re a whiz at giving acrylic sets, you’re probably panicking and ready to soak off your current set, or keep it as long as possible. Here’s what you can do: try these luxury press-on nail shops.

Did we just say press-on nails? Yes. Long gone are the days of your mom’s press-on nails. They’ve come a mighty long way since then and nail techs have extended their offerings by creating luxury press-on nails that will give you the look of a professional set. (Maybe even better).

Press-on nails are reusable, able to be shaped to fit your nail and dependable (especially during a time like this). Press-on nails also allow you to tend to your nails without the commitment of a full-on set. 

Check out 10 luxury press-on nail shops that can deliver claws to your door!

1. Tonika Marie Nails

Just relax your mind 💆🏽‍♀️, And take it easyyyy (literally lol) w/these super easy to apply, “PERFECT” set of Amethyst nails by @shespressed 💜💅🏽… (SOLD OUT the sets I did before they even got a chance to be posted😩)… think I’m going to make a few more of these, add stones and we all just about to be Bobbsey Twins across the country, but without potentially spreading that RONA 😷.. • • 🚨🚨🚨 Rn You Can Currently Direct Your Inquiries and/or Place Your Orders w/Me Via DM 🚨🚨🚨.. Also, I’m having specials for THIS WEEK ONLY! For @shespressed in particular, you’ll receive a complimentary set of solid color nails (color, shape and length of your choice) w/a purchase of my “Premade Jawns” box set… All sets currently come with a free full application kit RN also. • • #amethyst #amethystnails #amethystcrystal #tonikamarienails #columbusnails #nailpolish #pressonnails #nailstagram #nails #nailart #nailartist #nailtechnician #nailtech #coffinnails #blingnails #swarovskinails #nailsdid #nailswow #nailsoftheday #viral #explore #nailvideos #nailsofinstagram #ombrenails #nailcandy #nailporn #beauty #instanails #naildesigns #columbusohionails

2. Nailed By Christy

3. Pressaholic

 

4. Dippy Cow Nails

5. The Nailest

Killin’ it! #pressonnails 💅💥💅💥💅

6. OG Nails LA

 

7. Klaws By Katie Eve

𝕭𝖑𝖆𝖈𝖐 𝖋𝖑𝖆𝖒𝖊 🖤🔥 Custom set for a customer ready to be sent off! I'm gonna experiment with some more flame colours v soon 🥰 DM or email to order your own custom set, or head to my Big Cartel store (link in bio) to purchase one I have already made 🖤 ‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗ #klawsbykatieeve #nails #flamenails #blackflamenails #pressonnails #stilettonails #nails2inspire #pressonnailslovers #nailsonfleek #nailsofinstagram #gothicnails #grungenails #beautifulnails #clawaddicts #fakenails #luxenails #nailboss #nailspro #nailart #glueonnails #shopsmall #shopsmallbusiness #weddingnails #nudenails #naildesigns #nailsoftheday #luxuriousnails #instanails #stilettonails #almondnails

8. The Nail Shop

9. The Sassy Nail Studio

10. Bad Blair Nail Studio

Happy nail shopping!

