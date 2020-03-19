CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Richmond Holds Virtual Happy Hour To Help Food Industry Affected By Coronavirus Outbreak

Beer Tap

Source: Mr. Big Film / Getty

With restaurants and bars shutting down across the nation, the food industry continues to suffer the effects of the coronavirus.

Social distancing, now both a hot hashtag and a prudent warning, has changed the hustle and bustle of our favorite eateries to vacant canteens with take-out only.

RELATED: Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being Quarantined With!

Richmond is looking to help foodservice locations currently experiencing an economic crisis due to the pandemic through a Virtual Happy Hour.

All donations will support the food community affected by the coronavirus through The Holli Fund.

The Virtual Happy Hour begins Friday, March 20 at 12 P.M. To participate simply prepare a cocktail at home and donate what you would have tipped your server, virtually by texting “DONATE” and the amount to (804)-518-8333.

Cheers!

For more information

 

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Immune System Boosters To Prevent Getting The Coronavirus
23 photos

Latest…

Coronavirus , Food Industry , foodies , local , richmond , Virtual Happy Hour

Videos
Latest
Beer Tap
Richmond Holds Virtual Happy Hour To Help Food…
 1 hour ago
03.19.20
15 items
Social-Distancing: 15 Fine Brothas We Wouldn’t Mind Being…
 9 hours ago
03.19.20
Quarantine Concerts: Erykah Badu Announces Live Stream Concert…
 13 hours ago
03.19.20
What To Watch, Read, Listen To And Do…
 19 hours ago
03.19.20
20 items
Debbie Allen’s Free Social-Distancing IG Dance Class Gave…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
7 items
How Fenty, Mented & Your Other Favorite Beauty…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
10 items
Zhuri James’ YouTube Channel Is The #BlackGirlMagic We…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Comedians Say “Coughing is the New N-Word” on…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
50 Cent, Rick Ross In $32 Million Court…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Issa Rae Is A Style Queen On The…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Richmond Public Schools Meal Distribution Locations
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Gary’s Tea: Beyonce Explains Why She Doesn’t Show…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
#ShadyBaby: Kaavia Union Wade Has The Cutest Hand…
 1 day ago
03.18.20
Hot Spot: Ways To Coexist In Quarantine, Anna…
 1 day ago
03.19.20
Photos
Close