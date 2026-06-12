Measles Outbreak Update on Large Crowds

We are in the midst of some extremely hot days and there is more time spent outdoors or at community events. Please advise!

The Virginia Department of Health is issuing a warning about large gatherings as a measles outbreak in Buckingham County continues to rise. More than 80 cases of measles have been reported in the county since last month, and 111 cases have been confirmed in the state since January 1st. VDH health officials are advising anyone who is not vaccinated, is unsure of their immunity status or currently has measles symptoms to avoid large gatherings, crowds and community events until the outbreak subsides.