First Case Of The Coronavirus Reported In Central Virginia

After an announcement of two confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the 757 area of Virginia, we now have a ninth case of the Coronavirus confirmed in the Chickahominy Health District; which includes Hanover County, Charles City, Goochland and New Kent. The ninth person is said to have traveled internationally.
Governor Ralph Northam addressed Virginians today, where he said to should expect the number of cases to keep increasing.
