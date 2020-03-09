Slay It Like Zaya: Zaya Wade Makes Her Red Carpet Debut In Custom Rich Fresh

If parenting had a handbook, inside the folds would be a chapter on unconditional love written by Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union. Whether you agree or disagree with the Wade’s decision to let their daughter Zaya live out loud, you should, at least, be able to admire their unwavering support for her.

Zaya Wade made her red carpet debut at the Truth Awards, last night, with her proud parents by her side. The 12-year-old teen advocate donned a stylish emerald green blazer and black slacks adorned with a satin pink dash across the front by Rich Fresh.

Gabrielle and Dwyane matched her fly, wearing the same colors in slightly different variations. All of them were suited and booted and ready to walk in their glory.

“Everyone allow her to re-introduce herself her name is Zaya Wade! [Saturday] night was Zaya’s first red carpet and we couldn’t have been prouder of how she handled the questions that were asked of her. She has emerged as one of the young faces and voices for the LGBTQ+ community. #truthawards,” Wade captioned a photo of Zaya on Instagram Sunday.

The parents made sure their daughter felt superior for her big public debut. Gabrielle Union also shared photos of the family stunting on their haters.

“We keep moving forward. We keep leading with love, light, and hope for a better more inclusive world. Stay put and stay mad if you want. We keep it pushing. Always,” she wrote.

Dwyane Wade revealed details about his daughter’s transition on The Ellen DeGeneres show.

“We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community and we’re proud allies as well. And we take our roles and our responsibilities as parents very seriously,” Wade told Ellen. “Zion, born as a boy, came home and said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as ‘she’ and ‘her.’ I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’” In response, Wade said it’s their job as parents to get information so their child can be “her best self.”

And sis is looking good!

RELATED STORIES:

Why We Need More Black Parents Like Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

After Losing Bet To Dwyane Wade, Shaquille O’Neal Hilariously Reveals His Receding Hairline

Slay It Like Zaya: Zaya Wade Makes Her Red Carpet Debut In Custom Rich Fresh was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Written by Shamika Sanders/ @Shamika_Sanders

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: