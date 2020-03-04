Future’s Alleged Baby Mama Eliza Reign Wants Him Punished For “Fraud” Claims (Exclusive)

Written by Bossip Staff

The woman who said she bore rapper Future’s baby daughter last year has asked the courts to sanction him for alleging that she’d lied to the judge in their paternity case.

Future contended in court papers that his one-time lover Eliza Reign committed “fraud” by lying in court papers that she was indigent and couldn’t afford filing fees because she didn’t have a job. He claimed she did work, had bank accounts and had a new SUV. Future said Reign’s legal moves amounted to perjury and asked that the state Attorney General investigate.

But Reign fired back this week, saying that she was right to claim indigency in her paternity and child support case against the “Life Is Good” artist. She admitted that she did have bank accounts, but they had nominal amounts like $4 and $9 in them or were in the negative. The threshold for claiming indigency in Florida is having less than $2,500.

Reign also said she doesn’t own her car but leases it, and when it comes to her income, she takes in small fees for social media posts but hasn’t worked steadily since baby daughter Reign was born. The mom included her bank records and lease info in the motion to bolster her contentions.

