The OverFlow: Is Brad Beal Basketball’s Ja Rule?

At the intersection of music and sport’s culture is The OverFlow! ESPN Richmond’s Andrew Wallace and iPower 92.1/104.1’s DJ Sir RJ team up every week to bring you the hottest in sports and music entertainment.

This week Kiss 99.3/105.7’s DJ King Tutt fills in for DJ Sir RJ to talk sports and music with Drew.

The nation is still coming to terms with the recent loss of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna. The memorial service was held Monday at the Staples Center in Los Angeles and streamed live online.

There was an outpouring of love from family, friends and fans. Drew and Tutt discuss their major takeaways from the service and the effect that the “Mamba Mentality” is having on current athletes.

Bradley Beal scored 50+ points on back-to-back nights. The last player to do that was Kobe Bryant in March 2007. pic.twitter.com/XFLYzX0QLB — ESPN (@espn) February 25, 2020

Who would have thought there would ever be a connection between Brad Beal and Ja Rule? Well, Drew has found one!

Also, why is Russ truly one of the “Best On Earth” when it comes to the rap game? We take a look at that and at a memorable Black History Month, as King Tutt lays down his thoughts.

Check out these stories and more in the latest episode of The OverFlow.

