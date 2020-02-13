CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get Over That Petty Ex

Depressed Young Man

Source: Royce DeGrie / Getty

Valentine’s Day maybe around the corner, but some relationships didn’t make it across the Love Day line this year. If you’re one of those people feeling a little bitter and petty this year, it’s all good — we’ve got the playlist just for you.

Kanye West -“Blame Game”

Hit the flip for more tracks that’ll help you get that anger and shade out in a more productive way.

11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get Over That Petty Ex  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11Next page »

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Black Love Separated By Bars: I Was 3…
 3 hours ago
02.14.20
We Run High: The History Of Black Figures…
 10 hours ago
02.14.20
Men Posing As Wu-Tang Clan Members Arrested For…
 16 hours ago
02.14.20
9 items
Street Style: The Hidden Gems At ESSENCE’s Fashion…
 17 hours ago
02.14.20
Lizzo Is Unbawsed And Unbothered On The Beach…
 17 hours ago
02.14.20
Preserving Black History: Martin Luther King National Park…
 18 hours ago
02.13.20
Venus Williams: When You Feel Like You Can’t,…
 18 hours ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 19 hours ago
02.14.20
20 items
Up, Up & Away! Sistas’ Rocking Capes Is…
 19 hours ago
02.14.20
Is The Photograph The New Love Jones? Will…
 19 hours ago
02.14.20
14 items
Blow-Outs, Braids & Buns: An Ode To Justine…
 20 hours ago
02.14.20
RSMS: Gayle King, When Are You Going To…
 21 hours ago
02.14.20
11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get…
 21 hours ago
02.14.20
35 items
A Lakeith Stanfield Appreciation Post
 22 hours ago
02.14.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close