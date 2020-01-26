NBA Legend, Kobe Bryant And Daughter Killed In Helicopter Crash

Legendary NBA Los Angeles Laker Kobe Bryant was killed Sunday morning when his private helicopter crashed in Calabasas, California, according to TMZ Sports.

Kobe’s daughter Gianna Maria Onore — aka GiGi — was also on board the helicopter and died in the crash as we are told they were on their way to the Mamba Academy for basketball practice at the Academy is in nearby Thousand Oaks.

Four others were also killed in the crash but their identities have not been confirmed at this time. Bryant was considered one of the greatest NBA players of all-time as a 1996 first-round draft pick, making 18 All-Star teams in twenty years with Los Angeles. Bryant won 5 NBA championships, was the 2008 league MVP and won 2 NBA Finals MVPs.

See story here

