CLOSE
King Tutt
HomeKing Tutt

Goat Born With Human Face Worshiped As ‘Avatar of God’

Meghan O

Source: Meghan O / OMG

Residents of a tiny village in India claim a goat born with a creepy human face is “the avatar of God.”

The black goat, whose face looks like a cross between a man’s and a gorilla’s, was born over the weekend in Rajasthan. Video shows the mutant creature stumbling about as it gets used to walking while happily wagging its little tail. While locals see the strange goat’s birth as a miracle, experts say it’s actually suffering from a rare congenital disease known as “cyclopia,” which causes facial genes to mutate.

Goat Born With Human Face Worshiped As 'Avatar of God'

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Education Activists Hold Charter School Rally In Brooklyn
Representative Hakeem Jeffries Quotes The Notorious B.I.G. During…
 9 hours ago
01.22.20
Array
Missy Elliott And H.E.R. Star In Pepsi’s Super…
 9 hours ago
01.22.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
TRIED IT: Skin Seeds Aloe Glow Sheet Skin…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
43 itemsMLK Day Celebration 2020
MLK Day Celebration 2020
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Heyy Ya! Andre 3000 Is Making A Comeback,…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
10 items
Lewk Of The Week: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Hot…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Pourquoi? Commes des Garçons Threw Some Tired Ol’…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
19 items
Happily Ever After: Safaree & Erica Mena Tie…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Missy Elliott’s Urban One Honors Acceptance Speech Is…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Nostalgia: 16 Photos Of What The Grammys Was…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slayed…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Boosie & Mo3 Break Down The Kappa Shimmy,…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Beyoncé’s Adidas x Ivy Park Collection Forgot About…
 1 day ago
01.22.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close