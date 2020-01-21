Aaron Hernandez Documentary Blindsided , Pissed Off Odin Lloyd's Family

The family of Odin Lloyd says they were “blindsided” by the release of Netflix’s “Killer Inside: The Mind of Aaron Hernandez.” According to TMZ Lloyd’s family says the documentary opens up old wounds and shows enough of their family and pictures of Odin, that people think they willingly participated in the production.

Lloyd’s family says they get approached to do Aaron Hernandez documentaries all the time but have declined to participate in order to move on and heal from their loss. Now with the release of the Netflix documentary, the Lloyd family is getting hit up on social media with viewers voicing their opinion and defending Hernandez.

Do you think the Lloyd family should sue Netflix or will this be something they’ll have to deal with for the rest of their lives?

