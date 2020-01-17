Louis Vuitton Partnering With NBA

Looks like Louis Vuitton is hashing out a partnership with the NBA later this month. Women’s Wear Daily says the French fashion house sent out save-the-dates for a January 22nd event at their flagship store in Paris.

“Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer, Louis Vuitton is pleased to invite you to celebrate the new partnership between Louis Vuitton and NBA,” reads the invite, which features the image of their logo in the middle of a basketball court.

The inaugural NBA Paris Game 2020 will take place two days later with the Hornets and Bucks facing off.

Which other fashion brands make sense for sports partnerships?

