CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Louis Vuitton Partnering With NBA

Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two

Source: Nathaniel S. Butler / Getty

Looks like Louis Vuitton is hashing out a partnership with the NBA later this month. Women’s Wear Daily says the French fashion house sent out save-the-dates for a January 22nd event at their flagship store in Paris.

“Michael Burke, chairman and chief executive officer, Louis Vuitton is pleased to invite you to celebrate the new partnership between Louis Vuitton and NBA,” reads the invite, which features the image of their logo in the middle of a basketball court.

The inaugural NBA Paris Game 2020 will take place two days later with the Hornets and Bucks facing off.

Which other fashion brands make sense for sports partnerships?

See story here

Louis Vuitton Partnering With NBA

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Help Haiti with George Lopez & Friends
Bruno Mars, Charlie Wilson Make Big Romantic Moves…
 1 hour ago
01.17.20
Toronto Raptors v Cleveland Cavaliers - Game Two
Louis Vuitton Partnering With NBA
 1 hour ago
01.17.20
11 items
Here Are The Best Celeb Style Moments Of…
 5 hours ago
01.17.20
Ready AF: 7 Things We Hope To See…
 19 hours ago
01.17.20
12 items
Rep. Ayanna Pressley Reveals She Has Alopecia, Bravely…
 20 hours ago
01.17.20
5 items
Beyonce Sent These Celebs Her Ivy Park x…
 20 hours ago
01.17.20
Who Wore It Best? Celebs Keep It Sporty…
 20 hours ago
01.17.20
Missy Elliott Channels The History Of Heartbreak For…
 21 hours ago
01.17.20
‘Love & Hip Hop Atlanta’ Star Tokyo Vanity…
 21 hours ago
01.17.20
Gwyneth Paltrow Creates Candle “This Smells Like My…
 22 hours ago
01.17.20
These Spelman Sisters Are Leading The Market With…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Zazie Beetz Says Braids Might Be A Very…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Baby Girl: 20 Facts You Probably Didn’t Know…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Rapper Yo-Yo Celebrates 30 Years In Hiphop, Urban…
 1 day ago
01.17.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close