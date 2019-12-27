Community Conversations (Part 3) w/ Dr. Anu Arkinsanya OBGYN at Southside Physicians Network

Good morning listeners! Today we have a special guest. Please welcome Dr. Anu Arkinsanya, OBGYN at Southside Physicians Network. We’ll be discussing women’s health, vaginal health and more. Listen to PART 3 of Community Conversations.
You’re a daughter. A wife. A mother. A sister. A grandmother. Every stage of your life is different, and every stage needs unique health care. Bon Secours recognizes the key role of women in our families and in our communities. And while you always put the needs of others before the needs of yourself, it’s important to stay on top of your health.
We’ve tailored our health and medical services to meet your specific needs with exceptional care and compassion. We make well-woman care a priority to keep you healthy, and our highly-skilled specialists and leading-edge technology make the latest surgical procedures more convenient than ever with faster recovery and less pain.
Whether you need primary care or are looking for a new OBGYN, we have women’s health covered at every stage. To Learn more visit www.bonsecours.com
Services We Offer:
- 3D mammography
- ABUS (whole breast ultrasound)
- Birthing centers
- Clinical breast exams
- DEXA-scan to screen for osteoporosis
- Genetic testing
- Innovative treatments for breast and gynecologic cancers
- Minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical procedures
- Minimally invasive breast biopsies
- OB/GYN physicians
- Pap tests
- Parenting classes
- Physical therapy programs
- Surgical consultations