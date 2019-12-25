Community Conversations (Part 2) w/ Dr. Anu Arkinsanya OBGYN at Southside Physicians Network

Uncategorized
| 12.25.19
Dismiss

Good morning listeners!  Today we have a special guest.  Please welcome Dr. Anu Arkinsanya, OBGYN at Southside Physicians Network.  We’ll be discussing women’s health, vaginal health and more.  Listen to PART 2 of Community Conversations.  Stay tuned for PART 3 on Wednesday, December 27th.  CLICK HERE to listen to PART 1.

You’re a daughter. A wife. A mother. A sister. A grandmother. Every stage of your life is different, and every stage needs unique health care. Bon Secours recognizes the key role of women in our families and in our communities. And while you always put the needs of others before the needs of yourself, it’s important to stay on top of your health.

We’ve tailored our health and medical services to meet your specific needs with exceptional care and compassion. We make well-woman care a priority to keep you healthy, and our highly-skilled specialists and leading-edge technology make the latest surgical procedures more convenient than ever with faster recovery and less pain.

Whether you need primary care or are looking for a new OBGYN, we have women’s health covered at every stage.  To Learn more visit www.bonsecours.com

Services We Offer:

  • 3D mammography
  • ABUS (whole breast ultrasound)
  • Birthing centers
  • Clinical breast exams
  • DEXA-scan to screen for osteoporosis
  • Genetic testing
  • Innovative treatments for breast and gynecologic cancers
  • Minimally invasive and robotic-assisted surgical procedures
  • Minimally invasive breast biopsies
  • OB/GYN physicians
  • Pap tests
  • Parenting classes
  • Physical therapy programs
  • Surgical consultations

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
2019 Radio One Toy Drive Distribution [PHOTOS]
Toy Drive Distribution 2019
82 photos
Videos
Latest
Model Slick Woods On Her Chemo And Cancer:…
 18 hours ago
01.03.20
16 items
Electric Chair! Black Twitter Drags Vanity Fair Writer…
 19 hours ago
01.03.20
World War Who? Black Folks Have Found The…
 19 hours ago
01.03.20
Zoë Kravitz Wore An Unconventional Wedding Dress And…
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
TLC Answered Prayers
Ricki Lake Overwhelmed By New Hairdo Support
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
The ESPYs 2019 Arrivals
Steve Harvey Posts Tweet About ‘Going off’ Amid…
 21 hours ago
01.03.20
DaBaby Arrested? Video Shows Rapper Being Detained
 1 day ago
01.03.20
John Boyega Expertly Trolls ‘Star Wars’ Fans Who…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
20 items
#BlackTwitter Rallies Around Ari Lennox After Dipwad Disrespects…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Octavia Spencer Completely Transforms For The New Netflix…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox Talk Cheating, Movies…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
New Year, New You: 3 Ways To Follow…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Rapper Lexii Alijai, Roger Troutman’s Granddaughter, Dead at…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Nagina Lane Celebrated Her 80-Pound Weight Loss With…
 2 days ago
01.03.20
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close