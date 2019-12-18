Here’s a case of favoritism that’ll make everyone smile. Leah Amy, a Virgin Atlantic flight attendant shared the sweet story of her new “favorite” passengers on Facebook. She wrote about a “kindhearted man” and the elderly woman he selflessly swapped seats with, so she could enjoy his first-class perks. The post that has since gone viral with over 4,100 likes and 1,300 shares.

Leah has met countless celebrities through her work as a flight attendant, but she said these two, whom she identified as Jack and Violet, were her new “favorite passengers EVER!”

According to the New Zealand Herald, the pair struck up an “instant friendship” at the unnamed airport they were traveling from when Jack decided that Violet would “get more” out of his prime seat to on their flight to New York than he would.

It was reportedly the 88-year-old’s “dream” to sit at the front of the plane, Leah added, and the thoughtful traveler was inspired to make it come true “out of the kindness of his own heart.”

After boarding, Jack traded his first-class seat for Violet’s economy seat, which was “directly next to the toilets.”

“[Jack] sat on the row of seats directly next to the economy toilets and never made a peep or asked for anything the rest of the flight,” Leah explained. “No fuss, no attention, literally did it out of the kindness of his own heart, no one asked him to.”

The flight attendant wrote that the 88-year-old woman travels to New York to visit her daughter, and the recent trip was the first in a while due to a knee replacement.

When flying across the pond, Violet’s “dream has always been to sit at the front” of the plane — and Jack generously made it come true.

“You should [have] seen her face when I tucked her in her bed after supper,” Leah remembered.

Plane Passenger Gives First-Class Seat To 88-Year-Old Woman, Makes Her ‘Dream’ Come True was originally published on blackamericaweb.com