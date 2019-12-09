‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez Strips Into Iconic Versace Dress During Live Monologue And Fans React

Jennifer Lopez made 50 look amazing when she hosted SNL over the weekend. The actress/singer talked about her accomplishments over the past year including getting engaged to former baseball star, Alex Rodriguez, starring in Hustlers and giving body at the MET Gala.

During the monologue Lopez sang a Christmas song and danced with the iconic Rockettes, however, it was the final moment that everyone will be talking about.

While she was covered by the dancers, Lopez did a quick change into the memorable Versace dress that she wore over 20 years ago. Needless to say, she may look even better in it then she did back then.

What did you think of Jennifer Lopez wearing the green Versace dress at 50?

