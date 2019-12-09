CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For “Mary” Opera

2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Source: Jeff Kravitz/MTV1415 / Getty

 

Kanye West had a busy weekend in South Florida. On Sunday, he debuted another biblically based opera titled Mary.

People took notice of Kanye being painted in sliver all over his face and wearing a silver outfit to help perform in the opera. Later in the evening, a Miami church tweeted that Kanye would show up. Thousands of people showed up for a 6:00 pm performance with his choir. Things didn’t get going until 10:00 pm according to sources.

How do you think his wife Kim feels about Kanye’s religious thrust?

See story here

Twitter Slams Joel Osteen For Opening Church Doors To Kanye West But Not Hurricane Harvey Victims
8 photos
Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For "Mary" Opera

Videos
Latest
Lizzo for ESSENCE
Lizzo Gives Laker Fans Something To Talk About
 57 mins ago
12.09.19
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
‘SNL’: Jennifer Lopez Strips Into Iconic Versace Dress…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
2015 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show
Kanye West Covers Himself In Silver Paint For…
 1 hour ago
12.09.19
Lizzo Caught Twerking Courtside In Her Thong At…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
Beyoncé Finally Answers Fans Questions About Not Winning…
 2 hours ago
12.09.19
6 items
RHOAS12: Kenya Tried It When She Crashed Marlo’s…
 12 hours ago
12.09.19
Hot Barb Bangerz: The Best Nicki Minaj Features…
 19 hours ago
12.09.19
Report: Juice WRLD Dead After Apparent Seizure In…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
20 items
Happy Birthday, Nicki Minaj! Check Out 20 of…
 1 day ago
12.09.19
27 items
KYS Tastemakers Series: Jorja Smith [Photos + Video]
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Break Out Singer Jorja Smith Talks Social Anxiety,…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
20 items
Folks Were Really In Line at 4am For…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
BET’s ‘Twas The Chaos Before Christmas Cast’ Talks…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
These Christmas Toys Totally Prove That You Were…
 2 days ago
12.09.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close