Joycelyn Savage Details Alleged Abortion, Being Urinated On and Starved by R. Kelly

Joycelyn Savage was one of R. Kelly’s most defiant witnesses after “Surviving R. Kelly” aired while continuing to live with and support him during all the drama. Now that he has been arrested with multiple federal charges, Joycelyn is now singing a different tune….admitting to all of the things that her parents and victims had claimed in the beginning.

Currently on her blog, she is alleging that she aborted his baby with procedure that was done in his home and Kelly urinated on and starved her.

The question is….why now?

See story here

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM: