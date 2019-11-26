CLOSE
News One
HomeNews One

Joycelyn Savage Details Alleged Abortion, Being Urinated On and Starved by R. Kelly

Bond Hearing Held In Chicago For R. Kelly's Federal Criminal Cases

Source: Nuccio DiNuzzo / Getty

Joycelyn Savage was one of R. Kelly’s most defiant witnesses after “Surviving R. Kelly” aired while continuing to live with and support him during all the drama. Now that he has been arrested with multiple federal charges, Joycelyn is now singing a different tune….admitting to all of the things that her parents and victims had claimed in the beginning.

Currently on her blog, she is alleging that she aborted his baby with procedure that was done in his home and Kelly urinated on and starved her.

The question is….why now?

See story here

 

Being Urinated On and Starved by R. Kelly , Joycelyn Savage Details Alleged Abortion

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
6 items
Y’all, Normani Is Motivating Us Into A New…
 4 hours ago
11.26.19
Vogue 100 Festival - Gala - Arrivals
Kim Kardashian Admits She & Kanye West Don’t…
 4 hours ago
11.26.19
History's ROOTS - Atlanta Influencer Advance Screening
T.I. Finally Explains His Statements About Daughter’s Virginity
 4 hours ago
11.26.19
82-Year-Old Bodybuilder Beats Down Man Who Broke Into…
 19 hours ago
11.26.19
Cops ‘Believe’ Human Remains Found In Alabama Is…
 19 hours ago
11.26.19
Drake’s Dad Dennis Graham Would Definitely Have The…
 20 hours ago
11.26.19
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State
 21 hours ago
11.26.19
11 items
Safaree & Erica Mena Had A Met Gala…
 21 hours ago
11.26.19
13 Years Later, Lupe Fiasco Is Still Placing…
 21 hours ago
11.26.19
Kelly Rowland Was Giving Us Cleavage & Clavicle…
 22 hours ago
11.26.19
West Virginia Inmates Charged To Use ‘Free’ Tablets…
 22 hours ago
11.26.19
10 items
Jazmine Sullivan Does The Big Chop
 22 hours ago
11.26.19
Civil Rights Activist And Priest George Clements Dies…
 22 hours ago
11.26.19
“What Is The Purpose And The Place Of…
 23 hours ago
11.26.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close