Kim Kardashian Admits She & Kanye West Don’t Always ‘Understand’ Each Other

Marriage is hard, it takes on several forms as a couple grows and Kim Kardashian admits that she and Kanye don’t always understand each other.

During a recent interview with New York Magazine Kim says, “the one consistent thing is our relationship has never stopped being fun, and it’s okay to not understand each other. It’s okay to not have the same exact feelings all the time.”

Kim says during her disagreements with Kanye she tries to figure out what the lesson is in the argument and she allows for time and space for them both to figure it out.

How do you communicate with your spouse? Share your tips for success?

