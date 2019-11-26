T.I. Finally Explains His Statements About Daughter’s Virginity

We have been waiting to find out T.I.’s response to the backlash of him going to the gynecologist with his daughter Deyjah to make sure she is still a virgin. He discussed his controversial take on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk.

T.I. said, “I think all of this surrounds a conversation that I was having in a very joking manner, when asked how do I deal with parenting in this day and age. From a place of truth, I began to embellish and exaggerate. I think that a lot of people kind of took it extremely literal.”

He said he didn’t realize how sensitive the subject was until people started calling him out. T.I. continued saying, “I never said I was in any exam room. That is an assumption — that is a falsity. I never said that it was being done present day, as an 18-year-old. And, I never said that her mother wasn’t present. Yeah, her mom was present every time.”

T.I. also said that he was “incredibly apologetic” to his daughter for speaking about the situation publically. He said that any other interpretation of his comments were a “false narrative” that has been “sensationalized.”

Do you buy T.I.’s explanation? Is there something you’ve had to catch yourself from joking about because it could be deemed as inappropriate?

