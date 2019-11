And The AMA Goes To.........(List Of American Music Awards Winners)

The 2019 American music Awards last night was all about the artist of the year, Taylor Swift…but there were some other winners too.

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift – WINNER

FAVORITE ARTIST – RAP/HIP-HOP

Cardi B — WINNER

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE SONG – RAP/HIP-HOP

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus, “Old Town Road” — WINNER

Post Malone, “Wow.”

Travis Scott, “Sicko Mode”

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars — WINNER

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST – SOUL/R&B

Beyoncé — WINNER

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM – SOUL/R&B

Chris Brown, Indigo

Khalid, Free Spirit — WINNER

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

FAVORITE SONG – SOUL/R&B

Khalid, “Talk” — WINNER

Lizzo, “Juice”

Ella Mai, “Trip”

