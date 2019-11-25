Mac And Cheese Coated Turkey For Thanksgiving?

Tired of the same old dry Thanksgiving turkey year after year? The people at Reynolds Wrap are here to help.

Known for pushing strange recipes on the holiday, the aluminum foil brand has a new suggestion, which involves coating the bird with mac and cheese powder.

With a 10- to 16-pound turkey, rub with olive oil, then dust with the cheese from two boxed packets. Tent, then cook as normal. Not to waste anything, they say serve the remaining macaroni and cheese for garnish.

Last year, Reynolds wanted people to try edible glitter for a holiday meal that friends and family would “never forget.” Before that, Fox News recalls the “controversial” Flamin’ Hot Cheetos turkey from 2017.

Do you have any unusual dishes for Thanksgiving? What do people think?

