Dwayne Johnson And Danny DeVito Crash A Wedding In Mexico

Dwayne Johnson Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

Imagine a wedding reception in full dance mode and all of a sudden, two Hollywood heavyweights crash the party. That’s what happened in Mexico over the weekend. Dwayne Johnson and Danny DeVito shared congratulations with the newlyweds.

Johnson and DeVito were in Cabo San Lucas promoting their upcoming film Jumanji: The Next Level. The wedding crash was captured for Johnson’s Instagram. He captioned the video saying, “We were sippin’ on a lil’ Teremana tequila enjoyin’ the quiet sunset together in Mexico after a long week of Jumanji work when this idea hit. Crash the wedding. Grab a mic. Sing a special song. Say adios.”

Have you ever crashed a wedding? What all did you do when you were there?

