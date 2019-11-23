Chris Brown Reportedly a Father Again

According to the New York Post Page Six

is a father again. His girlfriend Ammika Harris is said to have given birth to a son.

The 30 year old singer posted a black and white photo of himself looking down (you don’t see what he is looking down to) with the caption “11-20-19.” The date is said to be the day his son was born.

Ammika posted in her Instagram story, I was in love when I first saw you. Chris has a 5 year old daughter, Royalty, from a previous relationship.

Do you think he will name his son after himself or give his son a creative name like his daughter’s name?

