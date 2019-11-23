CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

DeRay Davis On Why He Loves The Holidays

DeRay Davis dropped by the Kiss Richmond studios to talk about his love for the holidays and more!

See his full interview with KJ above!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Black Male Comedians & Actors That Have Worn Dresses
11 photos

Latest…

Deray Davis , funny bone , holidays , Interview

Videos
Latest
Kelly Rowland attends the 2018 Baby2Baby Gala Presented by Paul Mitchell at 3LABS on November 10, 2018 in Culver City
Kelly Rowland Drops “Love You Even More At…
 2 hours ago
11.23.19
2015 Hot 97 Summer Jam
Chris Brown Reportedly A Father Again
 3 hours ago
11.23.19
DeRay Davis
DeRay Davis On Why He Loves The Holidays
 3 hours ago
11.23.19
Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst…
 1 day ago
11.22.19
Boy, Bye! A$AP Rocky To ‘Give Back’ By…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Indiana University Is Supporting ‘Racist And Sexist Professor’…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Disney+ Viewers Call Out Controversial Scenes They Never…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
HAUGHT OR NAUGHT: Raven Symone Debuts Faux Loc…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Heart Eyes: Normani Announced As The First Ever…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Study: Doctors Should Discuss Hair Worries With Black…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Study: Doctors Should Discuss Hair Worries With Black…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Quick Mix: Happy Birthday Future Mix!
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His…
 2 days ago
11.22.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close