DeRay Davis dropped by the Kiss Richmond studios to talk about his love for the holidays and more!
See his full interview with KJ above!
Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply
For the Latest Entertainment News:Follow @kissrichmond
Latest…
- Kelly Rowland Drops “Love You Even More At Christmas Time”
- Chris Brown Reportedly A Father Again
- DeRay Davis On Why He Loves The Holidays
- Susan Kelechi Watson Puts Beth and Randall Amongst TV’s Best Black Couples Of All Time | EXTRA BUTTER