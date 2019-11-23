DeRay Davis On Why He Loves The Holidays

DeRay Davis dropped by the Kiss Richmond studios to talk about his love for the holidays and more!

See his full interview with KJ above!

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Text “Kiss” To 23845 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…