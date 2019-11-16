CLOSE
Vintage Video: Lisa Bonet Turns 52 Today But She’s Always Been A Wise Soul

Being woke and caring about the environment is so mainstream these days that it starts to feel superficial. But actress Lisa Bonet has been singing the same song since the 80’s about living clean and green. And judging by her ageless aesthetics, her philosophies about health and diet may have some truth to them.

The beautiful actress — and mom to Zoe Kravitz — makes her 52nd trip around the sun today, and wow. What an icon! Speaking of Zoe, here’s fun fact: when Lisa Bonet shot her iconic Rolling Stones cover in 1988 she was 2 months pregnant with Zoe.

Obviously, with the Internet and all of the social awareness going on today, Lisa’s bold stances on topics ike veganism and feminism were totally taboo back in the 80s and 90s when she was coming up.

@Itseeezy: Lisa bonet was waaay before her time

In honor of Miss Bonet’s earthstrong, hit the flip to see her keep it all the way real about health and wellness in 1990.

