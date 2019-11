For anyone familiar with the area, you know that Cleveland natives and Pittsburgh natives absolutely HATE each other. Last night during Thursday Night Football on Fox, the hate was real in the last 8 seconds of the game as a brawl to place that will never be forgotten.

Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph takes exception to tackle by Cleveland’s Myles Garrett, tries take his helmet off then Myles Garrett rips his helmet off and hits him with it and a full fight breaks out.

