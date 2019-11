Drake has given us a very small glimpse of his child. On his Instagram Stories, Drake featured a picture of his son Adonis.

Although we don’t see the child’s face, the baby is wearing some Burberry pants and socks that say I love daddy. Drake admitted that he was a father in the 2018 songs Emotionless and March 14th. The mother is Sophia Brussaux.

How protective are you about your child’s identity online?