Empire fans have probably been bummed for the past couple of weeks because the show has been pre-empted by the World Series. Now, if you’re also a baseball fan this is probably still a win for you, but the rest of us just want our show back. Will Lucious and Cookie die? Will Becky and Giselle’s record label finally get off the ground? We’ll soon find out. But speaking of Cookie, Becky, and Giselle, let’s not act like the show would be what it is without dynamic actresses like Taraji P. Henson, Gabourey Sidibe, Nicole Ari Parker, Tasha Smith, Vivica A Fox, and then some!

Empire is a show that has placed women of color in the director’s chair with Gabby Sidibe and Tasha Smith being among those who have directed. Taraji P Henson is set to direct this season, and the executive producer is a woman of color. In other words, Empire’s divine feminine is all the way live, and they have decided to celebrate with this adorable video compilation featuring some of its brightest lady leaders!

Enjoy! And don’t forget to tune into Empire on Fox, Tuesday nights at 9PM/8PMc.

Issa Celebration! How The Women Of ‘Empire’ Slay on Set was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

