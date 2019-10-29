CLOSE
Here’s How Kerry Washington Took Her Protective Hairstyle From Day To Night

Kerry Washington popped up at Neuehouse in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night for the American Son screening and reception. The Broadway actress has been incredibly close to this project, not only starring in it, but also promoting discussion and dialogue around the subject of police brutality against African Americans and the role it plays in all of our lives.

The 42 year old beauty kept it simple in a deep v short sleeve top and black striped skirt. The real standout of her look was her hair worn in a cute protective style of two braids and the back open and curly. Super cute!

Washington is promoting American Son on Netflix and after LA went to a screening in Chicago. She switched up her look, serving in a Jonathan Simkhai suit. However, it was her hair that really drew attention. Her tresses were touched up by the talented celebrity hairstylist, Tym Wallace, who switched up her look in a noticeable way.

Wallace has an efficiency about him: rather than re-doing her hair, he gave the style new life by adorning it with hair ornaments. Hair accessories have been trending and while the diamond barrettes with words like ‘Queen’ and ‘Boss’ are reaffirming, these accessories just feel Black and beautiful. This would be such a great look to rock for a glam night out or on a date.

Washington posted a photo to her Instagram and captioned it: “Ready for a board meeting but still looking for the party..Here in Chicago for the AmericanSon screening!!!!” Looks like Washington really liked her hair!

I’ve had the pleasure of having Tym giving me a haircut a few years ago and it really had my natural hair looking fabulous! He works with actresses like Taraji P. Henson and is known for his skill with our various hair textures.

I really love how he gave her style new life!

After the screening, Washington hung out with the kids from the Chicago Urban League to continue answering questions. I stan. I wish more celebs, when working on projects that draw light to important issues, would reach back into the community, like Kerry Washington is doing right now.

Beauties, what do you think of the updated hairstyle? Sound off in the comment section.

