TMZ’s Van Lathan Fired After Newsroom Confrontation

Van Lathan is no longer a personality on TMZ. He was dismissed from his job after a confrontation with fellow talking head Michael Babcock.

According to Page Six, the two got into a heated argument during a TMZ Live episode about a week and a half ago. The exchange was edited out but the words continued into the newsroom. A source said Lathan told Babcock that there would be trouble if Michael “ever embarrassed him like that again.”

Lathan was suspended and then fired over the threat, A source said the people at TMZ were shocked at the dismissal. Lathan had been a huge part of their recent success. He famously took on Kanye West in an explosive on-air confrontation.

Should Lathan have been fired for his words? Do you think there is something more behind the scenes? Have you or someone you know been suspended or fired for something that was said at work?

