Virginia Sues The Owners of Purdue Pharma Over Opioid Crisis

The Commonwealth of Virginia has stepped in the suing arena over the opioid crisis. Attorney General Mark Herring said yesterday that Virginia is suing the Sackler family that owns Purdue Pharma for making a fortune off drugs they knew were dangerous, deadly and addictive. Meanwhile, the New York Times reports the family is expected to pay three-billion dollars in cash over seven years and take other steps without admitting to any wrongdoing as part of a tentative settlement on thousands of lawsuits. Purdue Pharma is expected to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and then be dismantled.