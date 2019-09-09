CLOSE
GET THE LOOK: Here’s How You Can DIY Chromat’s Bubble Ponytail And Serve Lewks At Your Next Sporting Event

Chromat Spring/Summer 2020 New York Fashion Week Runway Show

Source: Mike Coppola / Getty

Chromat is one of the top shows I look out for every season. Becca McCharen always has an inclusive runway (that goes beyond size and color) and serves us edgy looks that we can’t wait to recreate for a big event like a birthday or a see and be scene party.

While the fashion was top notch this season, it was all about the hair! TRESemmé NYFW Stylist, Odile Gilbert created a bubble ponytail for several of the models to strut down the runway. Gilbert explained that “this look is for a sporty, fun, confident woman who isn’t afraid to play with her style and express her creative flare.”

We loved this bubble ponytail and know we will be seeing it more for both Fall 2019 and Spring 2020. Keep reading on how to DIY this look in eight easy steps!

GET THE LOOK: Here’s How You Can DIY Chromat’s Bubble Ponytail And Serve Lewks At Your Next Sporting Event was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

