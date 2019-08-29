Aaliyah’s Wax Figure Officially Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Las Vegas

One of the most painful deaths that still haunts the entertainment industry is the passing of R&B icon Aaliyah Haughton. While her untimely death rocked the industry, fans, family and loved ones have been keeping her spirit and music alive. With a makeup collection in the bag and a fragrance created in her honor, Aaliyah will always be a part of our lives.
Now, the late singer’s family is honoring the late songstress with a wax figure at the infamous Madame Tussauds Museum in Las Vegas. The beautiful replica was revealed on Wednesday, August 21st, just a few days shy of the anniversary of her death.
View this post on Instagram
😱💄The Try Again Video Makeup on Aaliyah’s wax figure using the new AR feature exclusively on the AaliyahApp whenever you visit Aaliyah’s figure at Madame Tussaud’s Vegas! . . Aaliyah was ahead of her time in her career, why should her wax figure be any different? Her figure is the first to have an AR feature! . . You can also have the Try Again makeup on yourself & Babygirl! . Use the hashtag: #ShowUsYourAaliyah whenever you use the AaliyahApp at Madame Tussauds with Aaliyah’s figure! Title your clip on the app with the hashtag! . . . . . . #Aaliyah #madametussauds #TussaudsVegas #madametussaudslasvegas #Aaliyahhaughton #aaliyahdanahaughton #aaliyahforever #aaliyahformac #ripaaliyah #aaliyahfans #aaliyahnation #teamaaliyah #aaliyahalways #aaliyahsangels #aaliyaharchives #app #applestore #appleapp #theshaderoom #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlstyle #melaninmagic #blackgirlsrock #90smusic #missyelliott #timbaland #balleralert
In a recent interview with Vibe Magazine, Aaliyah’s brother Rashad Haughton explains how the wax figure came about.
“I was involved in the process from the inception of the project,” Haughton tells Vibe Magazine. “The team at Madame Tussauds welcomed a collaborative effort in choosing the pose and look of my sister’s figure. They made sure my mother and I were comfortable and supported through an amazing but understandably emotional process.”
He continues, “One thing we made sure to include was all of my sister’s tattoos,” Haughton tells Vibe. “They are all quite hidden because my sister chose strategic places for them due to her on-camera film work. We know how devout and knowledgeable her fans are and the great artists at Madame Tussauds have no limitations to their abilities when it comes to detail.”
View this post on Instagram
😭😱 @kashdoll ! . . . . . . . #Aaliyah #madametussauds #TussaudsVegas #madametussaudslasvegas #Aaliyahhaughton #aaliyahdanahaughton #aaliyahforever #aaliyahformac #ripaaliyah #aaliyahfans #aaliyahnation #teamaaliyah #aaliyahalways #aaliyahsangels #aaliyaharchives #app #applestore #appleapp #theshaderoom #blackgirlmagic #blackgirlstyle #melaninmagic #blackgirlsrock #90smusic #missyelliott #timbaland #balleralert
Paying homage to the iconic “Try Again” music video shot in the year 2000, the wax figure flaunts leather pants, the crystal bra and the choker set. The figure even highlighted Baby Girl’s tattoos for a true depiction of the beauty.
Madame Tussauds Las Vegas Studio Manager Adam Morey also revealed that Aaliyah’s “Try Again” look was the obvious choice for her immortalization. “It was clear right away it would be the ‘Try Again’ look for our Aaliyah figure,” he says via email statement. “The look has the sexy, edgy, timeless vibe we try to imbue in the Las Vegas attraction within all our creative choices.”
The statue is now open for public viewing at Madame Tussauds in the Venetian Las Vegas casino resort.
DON’T MISS:
12 Reasons Why Aaliyah Was One Of The Most Influential Women In Pop Culture
Aaliyah, The R&B Princess, Will be Honored With A MAC Makeup Collection
18 Candid Photos Of Aaliyah For Her 38th Birthday
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked The Hell Out Of Short Cuts
1. Halle BerrySource:Getty 1 of 50
2. 44th NAACP Image Awards - ArrivalsSource:Getty 2 of 50
3. Halle BerrySource:Getty 3 of 50
4. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 4 of 50
5. Toni BraxtonSource:Getty 5 of 50
6. T-BozSource:Getty 6 of 50
7. T-BozSource:Getty 7 of 50
8. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 8 of 50
9. Jada Pinkett SmithSource:Getty 9 of 50
10. Nia LongSource:Getty 10 of 50
11. Nia LongSource:Getty 11 of 50
12. Angela BassettSource:Getty 12 of 50
13. Angela BassettSource:Getty 13 of 50
14. Angela BassettSource:Getty 14 of 50
15. Malinda WilliamsSource:Getty 15 of 50
16. Malinda WilliamsSource:Getty 16 of 50
17. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty 17 of 50
18. Mary J. BligeSource:Getty 18 of 50
19. RihannaSource:Getty 19 of 50
20. RihannaSource:Getty 20 of 50
21. Nicole MurphySource:Getty 21 of 50
22. Nicole MurphySource:Getty 22 of 50
23. Nicole MurphySource:Getty 23 of 50
24. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty 24 of 50
25. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty 25 of 50
26. Nicole Ari ParkerSource:Getty 26 of 50
27. Brandy NorwoodSource:Getty 27 of 50
28. Brandy NorwoodSource:Getty 28 of 50
29. Keke PalmerSource:Getty 29 of 50
30. Keke PalmerSource:Getty 30 of 50
31. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty 31 of 50
32. Eva MarcilleSource:Getty 32 of 50
33. Cardi BSource:Getty 33 of 50
34. Cardi BSource:Getty 34 of 50
35. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 35 of 50
36. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 36 of 50
37. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 37 of 50
38. Meagan GoodSource:Getty 38 of 50
39. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty 39 of 50
40. Jennifer HudsonSource:Getty 40 of 50
41. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty 41 of 50
42. Sanaa LathanSource:Getty 42 of 50
43. Regina KingSource:Getty 43 of 50
44. Regina KingSource:Getty 44 of 50
45. Wendy Raquel RobinsonSource:Getty 45 of 50
46. Wendy Raquel RobinsonSource:Getty 46 of 50
47. Gabrielle UnionSource:Getty 47 of 50
48. Keri HilsonSource:Getty 48 of 50
49. Keri HilsonSource:Getty 49 of 50
50. LoLa MonroeSource:Getty 50 of 50
Aaliyah’s Wax Figure Officially Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Las Vegas was originally published on hellobeautiful.com