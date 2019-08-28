CLOSE
Radio One Exclusives
HomeRadio One Exclusives

Leslie Jones Leaving Saturday Night Live

Premiere Of Sony Pictures' 'Ghostbusters' - Arrivals

Source: Gregg DeGuire / Getty

Leslie Jones now has her weekends free!

The comedienne is leaving Saturday Night Live after appearing on the NBC sketch comedy show for 5 seasons.

Jones began her stint at SNL in early 2014 as a writer and was promoted to a cast member for the 2014-2015 season.

But, don’t expect her to take any breaks! Earlier this month, Jones announced that she will be hosting an hour-long Netflix stand-up special that will premiere in 2020. She’s also been captured on the set of the “Coming to America” reboot.

The 45th season of Saturday Night Live premieres on September 28th.

Source: CBS News

See Also: Wesley Snipes, Leslie Jones, Rick Ross & More Cast In ‘Coming To America 2’

See Also: Slay! Watch Leslie Jones Live Her Dream As J-Lo’s Backup Dancer

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Leslie Jones Leaving Saturday Night Live was originally published on 92q.com

Also On 99.3-105.7 Kiss FM:
Stone Soul 2019: Robin Thicke Still Has That ‘Magic’ [PHOTOS]
Stone Soul 2019 -- Robin Thicke
20 photos
Videos
Latest
5 items
‘Basketball Wives’ Recap: Malaysia’s Beauty Business Glow Up…
 11 hours ago
08.29.19
5 Fashion-Forward Boutiques That Sell Trendy Maternity Clothes
 15 hours ago
08.29.19
18 items
Black Women Lit Up Miami Beach For The…
 16 hours ago
08.29.19
Press Play: Trailer Drops For J. Cole-Produced Documentary…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
#NYFWNoir: Savage X Fenty Teams Up With Amazon…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Reebok Announces a Sneaker Contest Inspired By Cardi…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Zendaya Tapped As New Face of Lancôme Idôle…
 18 hours ago
08.29.19
Don’t Quit: These Actors & Actresses Almost Gave…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Serena Williams’ Limited Edition US Open T-Shirts Sell…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
50 items
46 Photos Of Black Celebrity Women Who Rocked…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
15 items
Tan-Gate: Happy Fifth Anniversary To Former President Obama’s…
 19 hours ago
08.29.19
Leslie Jones Leaving Saturday Night Live
 20 hours ago
08.29.19
Inayah Lamis Explains The Life-Changing Moment That Spawned…
 21 hours ago
08.29.19
North Carolina Klan Group Protests Civil War Memorial Changes
Virginia Leaders Speak Out Against KKK Recruitment Flyers…
 23 hours ago
08.28.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close