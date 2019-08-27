Jean Cramer, a Michigan woman candidate for Marysville City Council, has been making headlines for a statement that is being deemed racist.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
Cramer recently did an interview with ABC7 in Detroit where she stated that Marysville should stay “a white community as much as possible.” She also went on to express her feelings that a black man and a white woman (or vise versa) should not marry and that this is against the Bible.
Cramer also went on to talk about foreigners should stay where they came from. Cramer stated to The Times Herald in Port Huron that she has nothing “against blacks” but believes marriage “need to be the same race.”
After backlash from the statements made, Cramer withdrew from the Marysville City Council race. She was one of five candidates running to fill three open city council seats in Marysville, Michigan.
Famous Folks from Michigan
Famous Folks from Michigan
1. Kenya MooreSource: 1 of 3
2. Reagan GomezSource: 2 of 3
3. Chris WebberSource: 3 of 3
The Latest:
- Popeyes Reveals They’re Sold Out Of Their New Chicken Sandwich (For Now)
- Mayvenn Is Changing The Hair Game With Free Install Service
- Would A ‘Martin’ Reboot Work In Today’s Social Climate?
- Kentucky Fried Chicken Coming Out with Plant Based Chicken
- GET THE LOOK: Megan Thee Stallion’s Bone Straight Inches & Lizzo’s Retro Beehive
- #BlackExcellence: Barbie Debuts Rosa Parks Doll To Honor Inspiring Women
- LET’S MAKEUP: Learn How To Recreate Normani’s VMA Purple Makeup Look
- Here’s Why You Should Switch Your Deep Conditioner For A Hair Mask
- It’s Safe To Say The Beckys In The VMA Audience Have No Clue About Missy’s Importance To Black Womenhood
- Watch Missy Elliott’s Instantly Iconic Video Vanguard Award Performance [VIDEO]
Michigan Woman Running For City Council Wants “A White Community as Much as Possible.” was originally published on mycolumbusmagic.com