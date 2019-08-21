CLOSE
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Richard Ross Abruptly Resigns

Philadelphia Police Officer Ambushed And Shot At Close Range

Source: Mark Makela / Getty

After being praised as one of the best police commissioner’s in America last week by Mayor Kenney, former police commissioner abruptly resigned this week.

According to Fox 29, “Two female police officers whose sexual harassment lawsuit led Philadelphia’s police commissioner to resign abruptly this week are due in court Wednesday. The women say their complaints of being physically and verbally harassed by supervisors and colleagues were ignored by department brass.”

Related Coverage: Lawyer Shaka Johnson Details What Led To Suspects Surrender In Philly Standoff

Speaking outside police headquarters Wednesday, Ross said his abrupt resignation was completely voluntary and he has “never sought retribution on a person, personally or professionally.” He did not comment on the lawsuit specifically.

“My love for this city has compelled me to make a decision that is bigger than me,” he said. “Given the circumstances … I just thought for the greater good of all citizens of Philadelphia, the fine officers here and the mayor, that it would be better if I just moved along.”

Ross called his resignation the hardest thing he has ever done. Mayor Kenney named Deputy Commissioner Christine Coulter to serve as acting commissioner during a search for Ross’ replacement.

Tensions between the community and the police department has been high lately, with multiple officers being fired for racist social media postings, as well as hostility between residents and police was evident during last weeks standoff, as residents harassed officers trying to keep peace at the scene, according to some reports.

Read the rest of the report here.

 

