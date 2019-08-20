Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hot Bod After Turning 50

Turning 50 used to be coupled with having a softer middle, grey hair and wrinkles but Jennifer Lopez seems to be defying the odds when it comes to what 50 looks like. In a new Instagram post, J. Lo is pictured wearing a burgundy backless one-piece swimsuit and her curves are making us seasick.

“This is 50?!? I need what J.Lo’s having,” a fan commented on the post, other stars have been drinking from the fountain of youth as well. Last week Halle Berry celebrated her 53rd birthday with a bra-free photo.

Other notable hot bodies include 46-year-old Heidi Klum and 54-year-old Brook Shields who recently posted a head-turning bikini pic.

Do you think women over 40 should proudly show off their bodies on social media or does it signal a mid-life crisis?

