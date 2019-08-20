CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Chris Brown Battery Charge Dropped In Florida

Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals

Source: Jonathan Rebboah/News Pictures/WENN.com / WENN

Battery charges have been dropped against Chris Brown. The singer was charged with battery of a photographer at a Tampa nightclub.

The 2017 case was dropped due to insignificant evidence due to the photographer, who  “lacked credibility.”

The photographer was hired by the club to take pictures but Brown asked him to stop, the photographer ignored Brown’s request resulting in Brown punching him in the mouth.

Brown was arrested initially and released on $2,000 bond, he later pleaded not guilty.

Since the charges were dropped, do you think Brown should be reimbursed for the $2,000 he paid to bond out of jail?

See story here

13 Funny As Hell Twitter Reactions To The Chris Brown & Soulja Boy Feud
11 photos
Chris Brown Battery Charge Dropped In Florida

Videos
Latest
Jennifer Lopez performs on the Today Show
Jennifer Lopez Shows Off Hot Bod After Turning…
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
Paris Fashion Week Menswear - Yohji Yamamoto - Arrivals
Chris Brown Battery Charge Dropped In Florida
 2 hours ago
08.20.19
28 items
27 Powerful Images Of Black Fathers & Their…
 12 hours ago
08.20.19
‘LHHHS6’ Recap: Summer Bunni Has The Nerve To…
 13 hours ago
08.20.19
22 items
The Bronner Bros. International Beauty Show Takes Over…
 14 hours ago
08.20.19
15 items
15 Photos Of Plus Size Model Naomie Chaput
 18 hours ago
08.20.19
11 items
Twitter Reacts To Daniel Pantaleo Finally Being Fired…
 19 hours ago
08.20.19
Nike Expands Protections For Pregnant Athletes After Backlash
 20 hours ago
08.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Gabrielle Union Will Take On…
 21 hours ago
08.20.19
8 items
#TheYearOfReturn: Steve And Marjorie Harvey Get Emotional During…
 21 hours ago
08.20.19
Tennessee Store Clerk Faces Up To 60 Years…
 21 hours ago
08.20.19
15 items
#BodyGoals: 15 Times Normani’s Thighs Were Our Gym…
 23 hours ago
08.20.19
What They Really Want: The DMX Challenge Has…
 23 hours ago
08.20.19
Justice For All Rally in Washington, D.C.
Breaking: NYPD Fires Officer Involved In Eric Garner…
 24 hours ago
08.20.19
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close