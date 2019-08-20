Chris Brown Battery Charge Dropped In Florida

Battery charges have been dropped against Chris Brown. The singer was charged with battery of a photographer at a Tampa nightclub.

The 2017 case was dropped due to insignificant evidence due to the photographer, who “lacked credibility.”

The photographer was hired by the club to take pictures but Brown asked him to stop, the photographer ignored Brown’s request resulting in Brown punching him in the mouth.

Brown was arrested initially and released on $2,000 bond, he later pleaded not guilty.

Since the charges were dropped, do you think Brown should be reimbursed for the $2,000 he paid to bond out of jail?

See story here