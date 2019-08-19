CLOSE
YBN Cordae Puts His 90s Knowledge To The Test [Exclusive Video]

YBN Cordea's "The Lost Boy" First Listen Party

Source: Gabriel Olsen / Getty

Is YBN Cordae a true 90s kid? We caught up with the DMV rapper to challenge him to a game testing his knowledge of the golden age. Press play below to see how he did.

YBN Cordae Puts His 90s Knowledge To The Test [Exclusive Video] was originally published on 92q.com

