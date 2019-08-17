CLOSE
Wendy Williams Cancels New Jersey Tour Stop Over ‘Scheduling Conflict’

While the Wendy Williams TV show is on hiatus until the new season starts in September, Wendy has a comedy tour. Unfortunately, the comedy tour does not appear to be doing well.

She just canceled her New Jersey show and said that it was due to a scheduling conflict. However, this is not the first show that has been canceled on the tour. She recently canceled Detroit and St. Petersburg.

Wendy was suppose to be the host of the comedy show with four other comedians performing. Some are saying that the business of the tour is disorganized because Kevin (her soon to be ex) is no longer in charge.

Wendy Williams was the biggest name on the tour. Do you think the tour needed more established comedians in order to sell?

