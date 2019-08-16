CLOSE
King Tutt
Some People Are Wearing The Same Underwear For Several Days

Woman in Underwear and Stockings

Source: CSA Images/ B&W Archive Collection / Getty

To some, the notion of wearing the same pair of underwear for multiple days might be off-putting. For others, it’s a way of life.

Underwear company Tommy John asked 1,000 men and women about consecutive undie days. 45 percent of people said they wear the same underwear for “two days or longer.”

13 percent of those people said they wore the same boxers, briefs or panties for a week or more. As you might suspect, men are 2.5 times more likely to do this than women.

Whether it’s for marketing reasons or legitimate health concerns, Tommy John says we should update our underwear wardrobe every six months.

Let get into this. Do you regularly wear underwear on consecutive days? Why? What the oldest pair of undies you are still wearing on a consistent basis?

See story here

