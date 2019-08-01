disney , Eddie Bauer Baby Sleepers Recalled

Attention parents, the Disney, Eddie Bauer incline sleepers have been recalled over concerns that an infant could roll over in it and suffocate. There are two products involved in the recall and they are the Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet plus the Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet.

There haven’t been any injuries reported, but the recall is precautionary after over 30 deaths have been reported in other incline sleepers. Parents are being instructed to no longer use the sleepers that were sold at Target, Ross, KMart, Marshalls, and TJ Maxx.

