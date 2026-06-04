Netflix Slammed By Outraged Michael Jackson Fans

Michael Jackson’s biopic “Michael” is nearing the Billion dollar gross mark and has the world singing and dancing again but Netflix decided to drop an docuseries on Michael based on the 2005 child molestation trial which an all white jury unanimously acquitted the superstar on all charges. The 2005 case was a joke with no proof and fans are outraged at the timing and the motives of Netflix showing rumors and not facts because when its all said and done, Michael Jackson was acquitted in court, there have been nothing but allegations with no proof and the biopic continues to surge.

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