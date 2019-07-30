CLOSE
President Trump Celebrates The Birth of American Democracy In Jamestown

 

President Trump was in historic Jamestown today to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Birth of American Democracy.

The President addressed a crowd that included many Democratic and Republican members of the General Assembly. Many African American Virginia state legislators chose to boycott Trump’s appearance for his recent disparaging comments about minority members of Congress.

In his remarks, the President mentioned that 1619 was the year the first enslaved Africans arrived in the colonies, “We remember every sacred soul who suffered the horrors of slavery and the anguish of bondage.”

 

 

