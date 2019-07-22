CLOSE
Feeling Sleepy During Your Day, Here’s A Way To Fight It

Find yourself tired all the time? Can’t quite seem to achieve quality shut-eye when you hit the pillow? Two experts have some solutions.

According to Dr. Rebecca Robbins from NYU, a person needs to reach the deep sleep state, hitting all the sleep cycles by clocking in seven to eight hours of rest.

In order to get your body ready for better sleep, Robbins along with sleep specialist Dr. Gary Zammit says people should exercise, which releases endorphins. Skipping alcohol and caffeine are also important as well as passing on certain foods.

Get your bedroom to a proper temperature, plus make sure you stick to the same schedule. What tips do you have for getting better sleep?

